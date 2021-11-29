MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt visits family of Kargil War Hero Capt Kenguruse

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt visited the parents and family of Kargil War Hero, Late Capt N Kenguruse in Kohima.

Capt Kenguruse was awarded the nation's second-highest gallantry award the "Maha Vir Chakra" posthumously for his raw courage, indomitable spirit, and supreme sacrifice in Operation Vijay.

Capt Kenguruse is the first recipient of Maha Vir Chakra from the Army Service Corps (ASC).

During his visit to the family members of the late officer on Sunday, the Minister of State for Defence conveyed his gratitude and felicitated them. He also reassured the family members of the continued support.

The Union minister on Saturday also interacted with the Army troops in Nagaland and commended them for their professionalism and high morale, stated a release issued by PRO (Defence) Kohima Lt Col Sumit K Sharma.

