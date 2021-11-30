Left Menu

Odisha assembly winter session likely to be stormy

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 30-11-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 23:39 IST
The winter session of the Odisha assembly commencing on Wednesday is likely to be stormy as opposition parties will raise the issue of ''deterioration'' of law and order situation, while the ruling BJD decided to bring the House’s attention to the rising price of essential commodities.

The BJD, BJP and the Congress separately held their legislature party meetings on eve of the winter session. The session will continue till December 31 with 26 working days. The members will meet for around five hours daily adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. “We are prepared to discuss any issue raised by the opposition parties. The farmers' issue, price of fuel and LPG along, MSP for farmers and coal royalty will be the BJD’s main focus,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister B K Arukha said.

BJP whip Mohan Majhi said his party MLAs will give importance to the Kalahandi woman teacher’s kidnap and murder case in which Minister of State for Home DS Mishra was charged with shielding the prime accused by opposition parties.

“We will raise the crime against women issue in a big way,” Majhi said.

Congress member Taraprasad Bahinipati said they will demand formation of a High Court monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the teacher’s killing case. This apart, the Congress will also demand Rs 1 crore compensation to the family of the slain woman teacher.

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been made for smooth running of the Winter Session of the assembly, said Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner SK Priyadarshi.

Director General of Police Abhay took stock of the security arrangements.

Priyadarshi said a three-tier security system has been put in place within the Assembly premises to prevent any untoward incidents.

Nearly 30 platoons of police force have been deployed with 6 Additional SPs, 11 ACPs, 13 Inspectors, 62 Officers, 20 Traffic Personnel in the city, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

