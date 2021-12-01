J-K: Traffic Police injured after terrorist fires in Srinagar
A Traffic Police personnel have been injured after terrorists fired upon him in Rajouri Kadal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.
ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-12-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 19:30 IST
- Country:
- India
A Traffic Police personnel have been injured after terrorists fired upon him in Rajouri Kadal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.
The police personnel has been shifted to a hospital.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajouri Kadal
- Kashmir
- Jammu
- Srinagar
Advertisement