Left Menu

Sr UP govt official arrested for being involved in state's TET paper leak: STF

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 01-12-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 23:17 IST
Sr UP govt official arrested for being involved in state's TET paper leak: STF
  • Country:
  • India

A former secretary of Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority was arrested by the state’s Special Task Force sleuths on Wednesday for allegedly ordering printing of the UP Teachers Eligibility Test to a firm without adhering to the provisions of secrecy in the process.

UPERA former Secretary Sanjay Kumar Upadhyay was arrested by the UP STF in Lucknow, two days after he was suspended from his post.

An STF communique said its Noida unit had arrested the printing firm R S M Finserve’s Director Anup Rai earlier on November 29 after finding him involved in leaking the paper for the UP TET exam, leading to its cancellation.

Rai had been apprehended on the basis of disclosures made by other accused arrested in the case earlier.

Following Anup Rai's interrogation, it transpired that Upadhyay too was involved in the paper leak as the printing press which was assigned the task of printing the question papers had no secure printing press and it had got the job done from four other presses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global
3
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
4
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021