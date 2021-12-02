Left Menu

Blinken says U.S. has deep concerns about Russian posture over Ukraine

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 02-12-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 13:56 IST
Blinken says U.S. has deep concerns about Russian posture over Ukraine
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sweden

The United States is worried over Russia's posture towards Ukraine and will support the country together with NATO allies, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday in connection with bilateral talks with Ukraine's foreign minister.

Blinken is attending the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) annual meeting of foreign ministers amid tensions between the West and Russia over troop deployments on Ukraine's borders and a migrant crisis with Belarus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021