White house say not lobbying against Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-12-2021 01:19 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 01:19 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Biden administration says it is not lobbying against the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday.
The U.S. House of Representatives is set to consider a bill as soon as next week that would ban imports from China’s Xinjiang region over concerns about forced labor, the bill's sponsor, congressman Jim McGovern, told reporters on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
