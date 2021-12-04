Three killed in separate road accidents in Nagpur

Three persons were killed in separate road accidents in Nagpur city, police said on Saturday.

Vijay Gopal Singh (45) was hit by a speeding four-wheeler from behind when he was on his way to Gumgaon area to buy vegetables on Friday night, said a police official. The driver of the four-wheeler fled from the spot.

Singh was a native of Musa Khot in Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh.

In the second incident that took place in Kapil Nagar area, a tipper truck crushed a motor-bike rider under its wheels on the road stretch between Automotive Square and Kamgar Nagar Square.

Sudhakar Godu Somgade (45), the deceased, was a resident of Parmatma Layout, Nav Kanya Nagar, Kalamna. Police arrested tipper driver Mahendra Keshav Dhurandhar (30).

In another incident, a 51-year-old man, who was injured after being hit by a school bus in Dhantoli area three days ago, succumbed to his injuries at Rathi Hospital on Friday.

The deceased, Prakash Yadavrao Jagtap, was a resident of Old Babulkheda, Ajni.

The accident had taken place in Ahilyadevi Mandir Square on Wednesday morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)