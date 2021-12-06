Germany says Iran proposals on its nuclear programme unacceptable
Proposals made by Iran on its nuclear programme are not acceptable, a German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Monday, adding that Berlin is still willing to follow a diplomatic path on the issue but time is running out. "We reviewed the proposals ...
Proposals made by Iran on its nuclear programme are not acceptable, a German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Monday, adding that Berlin is still willing to follow a diplomatic path on the issue but time is running out. "We reviewed the proposals ... carefully and thoroughly, and concluded that Iran violated almost all compromises found previously in months of hard negotiations," she said.
The spokeswoman added that the proposals were "not a basis for a successful end to talks." "We expect that the Iranian delegation, after consultations in Tehran, will return to Vienna with realistic proposals," the spokeswoman said.
