Left Menu

Two members of a terror outfit arrested in Peshawar

The CTD of Peshawar Police conducted a raid in Urmar area, situated on the outskirts of Peshawar, after receiving an intelligence tip-off that two people, who were holed up there, were planning a major terror attack in the city.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 08-12-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 14:04 IST
Two members of a terror outfit arrested in Peshawar
representational image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) foiled a terror bid and arrested two members associated with a banned terror outfit during a raid here late on Tuesday evening, police said. The CTD of Peshawar Police conducted a raid in the Urmar area, situated on the outskirts of Peshawar, after receiving an intelligence tip-off that two people, who were holed up there, were planning a major terror attack in the city.

The arrested have been identified as Muhammad Farooq, a resident of Khyber tribal district, and Guldar Hakeem Khan, an Afghan resident, a police official said. Hand grenades, pistols, and explosives were recovered from them, police said. According to the police, the duo had landed in Peshawar to carry out subversive acts and target killings. Police have not revealed details about the outfit they were attached to. A major investigation has been launched to ascertain if similar attacks are being planned in any other part of the country, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021