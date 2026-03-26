Violence Targets Education: Girls’ School Bombing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A girls' school in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district of Pakistan was leveled by explosives on Thursday, according to police reports. The incident unfolded in Ghora village's Baka Khel area, adjacent to North Waziristan, where unidentified individuals planted the bomb within the Government Primary School Noor Jan Baka Khel.

Following the demolition caused by the blast, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a comprehensive search to find the perpetrators. While no group has claimed responsibility, the area is known for the presence of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) factions that oppose girls' education.

Over the past decade, more than 450 schools have suffered similar fates in the province, with local NGOs documenting the targeted attacks. The destruction often leaves young students struggling to continue their education amidst debris. The same day, in Mohmand district, a civilian was killed and three CTD personnel injured by gunfire, highlighting the ongoing security challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)