Tribal Elder's Family Ambushed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Three children were killed and three others injured in a militant ambush on the vehicle of tribal elder Malik Sardar Wazir in Wana, South Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The attack resulted in immediate police and security force response, but no group has yet claimed responsibility.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a tragic incident, militants ambushed the vehicle of tribal elder Malik Sardar Wazir in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing three children and injuring three others. The attack occurred in Wana, the main hub of South Waziristan, while the vehicle was carrying six children from the elder's family.
Police reported that the three deceased were Wazir's children who died instantly. The injured were promptly transported to a local hospital for medical attention. The attack has raised serious concerns about security in the region.
Following the incident, security forces quickly arrived at the scene and initiated a search operation to identify and capture the gunmen responsible. No militant group has taken responsibility for the assault as of yet.
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