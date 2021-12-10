Taiwan expresses 'pain and regret' as Nicaragua switches to China

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry on Friday expressed "pain and regret" at Nicaragua's ending of diplomatic ties with Taipei in favour of Beijing, saying the country's president had disregarded the friendship between the peoples of Taiwan and Nicaragua.

Taiwan has always been a loyal and reliable friend of Nicaragua, and as member of the international community, Taiwan has the right to diplomatic relations with other countries, the ministry added.

