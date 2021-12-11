Left Menu

CDS Chopper crash: V Muraleedharan onboard special flight taking mortal remains of Kerala soldier to Sulur airbase

Minister of State for Ministry of External Affairs, V Muraleedharan is onboard the special flight that is taking the mortal remains of Junior Warrant Officer Pradeep Arakkal to Sulur airbase from Palam airport.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2021 10:48 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 10:48 IST
CDS Chopper crash: V Muraleedharan onboard special flight taking mortal remains of Kerala soldier to Sulur airbase
Visual from Palam airport (Pic Source: Office of V Muraleedharan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of State for Ministry of External Affairs, V Muraleedharan is onboard the special flight that is taking the mortal remains of Junior Warrant Officer Pradeep Arakkal to Sulur airbase from Palam airport. The Union Minister will also attend the funeral that will take place this evening at Ponnukkara in Thrissur, Kerala the hometown of the Army soldier who was among the 13 people killed when the IAF's helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

Those who died in the crash include Chief of Defence Staff General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew. Group Captain Varun Singh is the lone survivor of the crash and is presently on life support in Military Hospital, Wellington. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11 from January; New Zealand to ban cigarette sales for future generations and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021