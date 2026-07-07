Delhi High Court Seeks ED's Reply on Ex-Reliance Director's Bail Plea

The Delhi High Court has requested a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the bail plea of Punit Narendra Garg, former Director of Reliance Communications (RCOM), involved in a Rs 40,000 crore money laundering case. His previous bail plea was rejected due to the charges filed against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 12:42 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 12:42 IST
Delhi High Court Seeks ED's Reply on Ex-Reliance Director's Bail Plea
Delhi High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has called upon the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to respond to the bail plea of Punit Narendra Garg, a former Director at Reliance Communications. Garg is facing charges in connection with an alleged Rs 40,000 crore money laundering case.

His initial bail request was turned down by the trial court, which acknowledged the chargesheet filed by the ED. Garg's legal representatives made submissions before Justice Prateek Jalan, who is handling the case.

The ED, represented by Special Counsel Zoheb Hossain and Pranjal Tripathi, argues that Garg was instrumental in the financial misconduct. Previously, the Rouse Avenue Court took note of the charges against him, leading to the refusal of his bail plea.

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