UP: Drug smuggler from Punjab gets 12 years in jail

A special court has convicted a man for smuggling drugs in neighbouring Shamli district in 2020 and sentenced him to 12 years of imprisonment.

The special judge for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases, Subodh Singh, also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on convict Sukhbir Singh, who originally hails from Punjab.

After holding Sukhbir Singh guilty under the NDPS Act on Friday evening, the court also directed that the convict will have to spend another two years in jail if he fails to deposit the fine.

According to government lawyer AK Pundhir, police had recovered 52 kilogram of doda post from a car, belonging to Sukhbir Singh, on the Kadela-Jaganpur road under kairana police station limits in Shamli district on July 21, 2020.

Police had registered a case against Sukhbir Singh under the NDPS Act and arrested him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)