Left Menu

Woman charged with stealing $300K from California retailers

A woman has been charged with grand theft for allegedly stealing more than 300,000 in merchandise from retail stores in California.Ekaterina Zharkova, 38, was arrested last month after an investigator with the California Highway Patrols Organized Retail Theft task force saw her stealing from a Nordstrom Rack in Costa Mesa.

PTI | California | Updated: 12-12-2021 07:52 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 07:52 IST
Woman charged with stealing $300K from California retailers

A woman has been charged with grand theft for allegedly stealing more than $300,000 in merchandise from retail stores in California.

Ekaterina Zharkova, 38, was arrested last month after an investigator with the California Highway Patrol's Organized Retail Theft task force saw her stealing from a Nordstrom Rack in Costa Mesa. When members of the task force searched her apartment, they found more than $328,000 worth of stolen merchandise, the Orange County District Attorney's office said in a statement. Investigators believe she attempted to sell stolen merchandise through a luxury online consignment store.

Zharkova was charged with four felony counts of grand theft, one felony count of receiving stolen property, and seven misdemeanour counts of petty theft. She faces up to nine years in prison if convicted on all counts.

It's not known whether she has an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

The charge comes amid a rash of large-scale thefts in California in which groups of individuals brazenly rush into stores and take goods in plain sight. “Shoplifting and other retail theft is out of control across California as a result of reckless laws that have made the risk far less than the potential reward,” District Attorney Todd Spitzer said. “These are not victimless crimes and if you engage in these kinds of outrageous theft schemes we're going to arrest you, we're going to prosecute you, and we're putting you behind bars.'' In September, Zharkova pleaded not guilty to a separate felony grand theft charge and a misdemeanour charge of possession of burglary tools, according to court records. She also pleaded not guilty in a felony grand theft case in Los Angeles filed in August, the Orange County Register reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global
3
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Sport-British government to develop new concussion protocols; Soccer-Spain's LaLiga clubs approve CVC 1.9 billion euro capital injection and more

Sports News Roundup: Sport-British government to develop new concussion prot...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021