VP Radhakrishnan Highlights Unity Through Vande Mataram and Patel

Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan virtually inaugurated a permanent exhibition on Vande Mataram and a three-day international seminar on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's vision of integration, unification and federalism, organised by the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) at Rashtrapati Niwas in Shimla. The event celebrates the 150th anniversary of the national song Vande Mataram alongside the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, bringing together scholars and thinkers to reflect on two defining forces that shaped modern India.

Calling the occasion a moment for national reflection as much as celebration, the Vice-President said these milestones encourage people to reconnect with the values and ideas that guided India's journey towards independence and nation-building. He also praised IIAS for creating a permanent exhibition and hosting an international seminar that would help preserve and expand public understanding of India's historical legacy.

Vande Mataram united people beyond language and region

Radhakrishnan said that while technological progress can strengthen a country's economy, it is powerful ideas that shape its identity and future. He described Vande Mataram as more than a patriotic song, saying it became a symbol that brought together people from different regions, languages, religions and communities during the freedom struggle through a shared dream of an independent India.

He noted that generations of freedom fighters drew courage, hope and determination from the song, turning their love for the motherland into a deep sense of national responsibility. Referring to Tamil Nadu's contribution to the independence movement, he recalled the sacrifices of V.O. Chidambaram Pillai, Tiruppur Kumaran, Vanchinathan and Mahakavi Subramania Bharati, all of whom reflected the spirit associated with Vande Mataram in their work and struggle.

The Vice-President added that patriotism should become part of everyday life through honesty, dedication to work and a shared commitment to national unity rather than remaining limited to historical moments of struggle. He expressed confidence that the exhibition would inspire young people to understand the values behind India's freedom movement.

Sardar Patel's legacy continues to guide nation-building

Paying tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Radhakrishnan said that while Vande Mataram inspired India's freedom movement, Patel transformed that aspiration into reality by integrating hundreds of princely states into one united Republic. He said Patel's leadership helped unite not only territories but also people, creating the foundation for one nation, one Constitution and a shared national future.

The Vice-President expressed hope that discussions during the three-day seminar would generate fresh perspectives on Patel's contribution to Indian federalism and nation-building. Concluding his address, he urged citizens to carry forward the message of Vande Mataram and uphold Sardar Patel's vision by strengthening unity, confidence and inclusiveness across the country.