Kerala: BJP demands judicial probe in all university appointments made in last 6 years

Bharatiya Janata Party state president K Surendran has demanded a judicial enquiry into all appointments made in various universities of Kerala after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assumed office. Addressing reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, K Surendran alleged that universities have become the centre of CPIM's political appointments and demanded an answer from the chief minister.

"The only merit required is an influence in CPIM. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should come forward and answer publicly to all allegations raised by the governor. A detailed probe into the appointments made by the government for the last six years should be conducted," he said. "The Honourable governor's direct allegation is against the chief minister himself. With the political interference and appointment of immediate relatives of CPIM leaders and ministers in various universities, the merit is totally ignored. Political influence is the merit in Kerala. So chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan should speak against the allegation raised by the governor," the BJP leader added.

Surendran accused the Kerala government of sabotaging the autonomy of the state universities and demanded a judicial enquiry in the university appointments in the last six years. "The entire system collapsed and the Pinarayi Vijayan government is trying to sabotage the autonomy of universities in Kerala. The allegation of Governor Arif Muhammad Khan is a serious concern. So BJP demands a Judicial enquiry in university appointments made in the last six years. There were a lot of political appointments and we want a Judicial enquiry in this," Surendran said.

Earlier, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala claimed that the government has been trying to politicise the higher educations system in Kerala for the last five years. "We are raising this issue but the government did not take it seriously. Now the Governor has raised very serious allegations against the government," he said.

In a letter to Vijayan, the Kerala Governor advised the Chief Minister to amend the Acts of the universities. "My advice to you is to amend the Acts of the universities and you personally assume the position of the Chancellor, so that you can carry out your political objectives without any dependence on the Governor. Once the universities come under the direct control of the government, there will be no scope for anybody to make allegations of political interference," the Governor wrote in his four-page letter.

Expressing his intention to vacate the position, the Governor advised the Chief Minister: "You can ask the Advocate General to prepare a legal document through which the Governor can transfer the powers of Chancellor, to the Chief Minister. I am confident it should not be difficult for the Advocate General to find a legal method to do so." "It has become impossible for me as Chancellor to protect the universities from the baneful continuous political interference and erosion of their autonomy," he added. (ANI)

