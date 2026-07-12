Australia's Jordan Bos Sidelined: Feyenoord's Defender Faces Lengthy Recovery

Australian left-back Jordan Bos will be out for three months after undergoing knee surgery due to an injury sustained during the World Cup. The injury occurred during Australia's match against Egypt, and Bos was a critical player for his team throughout the tournament and Feyenoord's previous season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Australia Leftback Jordan Bos Will Miss The First Three Months Of The New Season For Feyenoord After A Knee Injury At The World Cup | Updated: 12-07-2026 00:33 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 00:33 IST
Australia's Jordan Bos Sidelined: Feyenoord's Defender Faces Lengthy Recovery

Australian footballer Jordan Bos faces a significant setback with a knee injury that will sideline him for the first three months of Feyenoord's new season.

The injury resulted from a collision during Australia’s World Cup match against Egypt, during which Bos played a key role before being forced off.

Despite previous challenges with hamstring injuries, Bos had a commendable first season at Feyenoord, highlighting his resilience and skill on the field.

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