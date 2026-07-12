Australia's Jordan Bos Sidelined: Feyenoord's Defender Faces Lengthy Recovery

Australia Leftback Jordan Bos Will Miss The First Three Months Of The New Season For Feyenoord After A Knee Injury At The World Cup

Australian footballer Jordan Bos faces a significant setback with a knee injury that will sideline him for the first three months of Feyenoord's new season.

The injury resulted from a collision during Australia’s World Cup match against Egypt, during which Bos played a key role before being forced off.

Despite previous challenges with hamstring injuries, Bos had a commendable first season at Feyenoord, highlighting his resilience and skill on the field.