England Dominates in T20 Series Sweep Against India Amid Setbacks

Indias Challenging Uk Tour Threw Up Another Obstacle On Saturday When A Traffic Jam Delayed Their Arrival At Southampton For The Fifth And Final Twenty International Against England

India's U.K. tour encountered further difficulties when a traffic jam delayed their arrival for the fifth T20 match in Southampton. The hosts, England, secured a commanding 56-run victory, clinching a 4-0 series win.

Shreyas Iyer's team arrived late, pushing the match start back by 30 minutes. This latest delay came amid a challenging tour, following India's first-ever T20 defeat and series loss to Ireland.

England's Jos Buttler and Harry Brook dominated at the crease, setting a formidable target of 257-3. Despite efforts from India's Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma, the visiting team scored 201-8, unable to overcome England's powerful performance, led by Sam Curran's bowling. The teams are set for an ODI series starting Tuesday.