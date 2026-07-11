England Dominates in T20 Series Sweep Against India Amid Setbacks

India's tour of the U.K. faced another setback with a delayed arrival for the final T20 match due to traffic. England secured a 4-0 series win with significant contributions from Jos Buttler and Harry Brook. Despite challenges, India's side, led by Shreyas Iyer, failed to overcome England's performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indias Challenging Uk Tour Threw Up Another Obstacle On Saturday When A Traffic Jam Delayed Their Arrival At Southampton For The Fifth And Final Twenty International Against England | Updated: 11-07-2026 23:45 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 23:45 IST
England Dominates in T20 Series Sweep Against India Amid Setbacks

India's U.K. tour encountered further difficulties when a traffic jam delayed their arrival for the fifth T20 match in Southampton. The hosts, England, secured a commanding 56-run victory, clinching a 4-0 series win.

Shreyas Iyer's team arrived late, pushing the match start back by 30 minutes. This latest delay came amid a challenging tour, following India's first-ever T20 defeat and series loss to Ireland.

England's Jos Buttler and Harry Brook dominated at the crease, setting a formidable target of 257-3. Despite efforts from India's Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma, the visiting team scored 201-8, unable to overcome England's powerful performance, led by Sam Curran's bowling. The teams are set for an ODI series starting Tuesday.

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