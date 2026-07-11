England Dominates in T20 Series Sweep Against India Amid Setbacks
India's tour of the U.K. faced another setback with a delayed arrival for the final T20 match due to traffic. England secured a 4-0 series win with significant contributions from Jos Buttler and Harry Brook. Despite challenges, India's side, led by Shreyas Iyer, failed to overcome England's performance.
India's U.K. tour encountered further difficulties when a traffic jam delayed their arrival for the fifth T20 match in Southampton. The hosts, England, secured a commanding 56-run victory, clinching a 4-0 series win.
Shreyas Iyer's team arrived late, pushing the match start back by 30 minutes. This latest delay came amid a challenging tour, following India's first-ever T20 defeat and series loss to Ireland.
England's Jos Buttler and Harry Brook dominated at the crease, setting a formidable target of 257-3. Despite efforts from India's Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma, the visiting team scored 201-8, unable to overcome England's powerful performance, led by Sam Curran's bowling. The teams are set for an ODI series starting Tuesday.
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