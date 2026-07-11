President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Said On Saturday That Ukrainian Diplomacy Should Focus On Getting Kyivs Allies To Follow Through More Quickly On Armssupply Agreements I Am Preparing Changes In Ukraines Diplomatic Efforts We Need A New Level Of Cooperation With Our Partners To Ensure That Agreements On Arms Supplies Are Fulfilled

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stressed the importance of swift action in fulfilling arms-supply agreements with Kyiv's global allies. He announced plans for adjustments in Ukraine's diplomatic strategies.

In his nightly address, Zelenskiy emphasized the need for a new level of cooperation, ensuring that these international agreements proceed without delay.

This urgency particularly pertains to collaborations with the United States concerning the licensing for the production of Patriot air defense systems.