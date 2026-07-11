Scotland's Near-Miss: Lessons from Pretoria's Pitch

Scotland Coach Gregor Townsend Said His Side Were Frustrated At Letting South Africa Off The Hook In Their Nations Championship Defeat In Pretoria On Saturday That Denied The Visitors A First Away Win Over The Springboks Scotland Were The Better Side For Large Parts Of The Game But Critical Errors And A Failure To Take Their Opportunities When They Had A Oneman Advantage Early In The Second Half Cost Them They Also Conceded Several Soft Tries Against A Muchchanged

Scotland's rugby coach, Gregor Townsend, voiced his displeasure following their 42-28 loss against South Africa in Pretoria during the Nations Championship. Having shown superiority during significant stretches, Scotland let the game slip due to errors and missed chances, resulting in a missed historic victory.

They also allowed several easy tries against a youthful South African team. Townsend lamented, "We're really frustrated we didn't capitalize when the Boks were down to 14 men." Despite the outcome, he praised his team's effort and saw it as a learning opportunity.

Following a recent win over Argentina, Townsend noted, "We've got more potential." With another match against Fiji looming, Scotland looks to refine their performance and aim for victory at Murrayfield, while South Africa gears up to host Wales in Durban.