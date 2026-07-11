Scotland's Near-Miss: Lessons from Pretoria's Pitch

Scotland's coach, Gregor Townsend, expressed frustration after their 42-28 defeat to South Africa, as Scotland allowed the Springboks to escape a loss in the Nations Championship. Despite dominating parts of the game, errors and missed opportunities cost them a historic win away in Pretoria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Scotland Coach Gregor Townsend Said His Side Were Frustrated At Letting South Africa Off The Hook In Their Nations Championship Defeat In Pretoria On Saturday That Denied The Visitors A First Away Win Over The Springboks Scotland Were The Better Side For Large Parts Of The Game But Critical Errors And A Failure To Take Their Opportunities When They Had A Oneman Advantage Early In The Second Half Cost Them They Also Conceded Several Soft Tries Against A Muchchanged | Updated: 11-07-2026 23:53 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 23:53 IST
Scotland's Near-Miss: Lessons from Pretoria's Pitch
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Scotland's rugby coach, Gregor Townsend, voiced his displeasure following their 42-28 loss against South Africa in Pretoria during the Nations Championship. Having shown superiority during significant stretches, Scotland let the game slip due to errors and missed chances, resulting in a missed historic victory.

They also allowed several easy tries against a youthful South African team. Townsend lamented, "We're really frustrated we didn't capitalize when the Boks were down to 14 men." Despite the outcome, he praised his team's effort and saw it as a learning opportunity.

Following a recent win over Argentina, Townsend noted, "We've got more potential." With another match against Fiji looming, Scotland looks to refine their performance and aim for victory at Murrayfield, while South Africa gears up to host Wales in Durban.

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