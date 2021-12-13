Left Menu

Rajasthan: Three held in graft case

Three people were arrested in a graft case on Monday in Rajasthans Jodhpur district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau spokesperson said.Those arrested have been identified as Jodhpur Tehsildars driver Madan Singh, Class IV employee Bhopal Singh and Himmat Singh Solanki. Further investigation is going on, the spokesperson said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-12-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 17:12 IST
Rajasthan: Three held in graft case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people were arrested in a graft case on Monday in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau spokesperson said.

Those arrested have been identified as Jodhpur Tehsildar's driver Madan Singh, Class IV employee Bhopal Singh and Himmat Singh Solanki. The accused had demanded a bribe money of Rs 50,000 in lieu of preparing an assessment report of the agricultural land of the complainant.

After the verification of the complaint by an ACB team, accused Himmat Singh was arrested red-handed on Monday taking the bribe. Madan Singh and Bhopal Singh have also been arrested in the case. Further investigation is going on, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021