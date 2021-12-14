Putin discusses Ukraine with Finnish president - Kremlin
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-12-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 18:46 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the crisis over Ukraine with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto by telephone on Tuesday, the Kremlin said in a statement.
There has been a flurry of diplomacy over Ukraine in recent days as Kyiv, the United States and Western capitals have voiced fears over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine.
