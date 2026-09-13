Diplomatic Rift: France Regrets UN Post Targeting US Human Rights Record

The French mission to the United Nations in Geneva has apologized for a contentious social media post criticizing the United States' stance on human rights. This post had escalated into a diplomatic dispute affecting ambassadorial appointments between the two nations.

The incident occurred after France's UN mission criticized the US for voting alongside Russia and North Korea against extending the UN human rights chief's term. The response from Washington was swift and resolute, including a walkout during a UN Security Council session.

With apologies issued, there’s hope that Aurelien Lechevallier, France's nominee for ambassador to the US, might be approved, potentially easing tensions and reaffirming bilateral relations.