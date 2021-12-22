Left Menu

College student shot dead in Manipur

A 18-year-old college student was shot dead and his father received bullet injuries when unidentified gunmen fired at them in Manipurs Thoubal district, police said on Wednesday.Superintendent of Police, Thoubal, H Jogeshchandra told reporters that supporters of two political parties engaged in stone pelting at Heirok Part 2 Mayai Leikai area of the district on Tuesday night.

A 18-year-old college student was shot dead and his father received bullet injuries when unidentified gunmen fired at them in Manipur's Thoubal district, police said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police, Thoubal, H Jogeshchandra told reporters that supporters of two political parties engaged in stone pelting at Heirok Part 2 Mayai Leikai area of the district on Tuesday night. Later, at around 1 am, unidentified masked gunmen barged into the residence of the victim identified as Ningthoujam Rohit and tried to abduct his elder brother in connection with the stone pelting incident, the police officer said. As Rohit and his father tried to stop the masked gunmen, they fired several rounds. Rohit, a student of Thoubal college, succumbed on the way to hospital while his father N Premchandra also received bullet injuries. Enraged locals upon hearing news of Rohit's death went on a rampage and damaged four vehicles and other properties. A large number of locals on Wednesday held a sit-in demonstration and staged a rally at Heirok to protest the killing prompting the authorities to deploy additional police force and BSF personnel in the area to maintain law and order, police said.

