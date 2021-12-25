Left Menu

Tiffin, cane bombs recovered in Jharkhand, defused

Around 25 tiffin bombs and cane bombs have been recovered by police in a forest in Jharkhands Latehar district, officials said.Based on a tip-off, a police team reached the spot near Barwaia Kalan village with a bomb disposal squad and defused the explosives on Friday, they said. We believe they were planning something sinister with the explosives, which were recovered and defused in time, he said.

PTI | Latehar | Updated: 25-12-2021 11:27 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 10:52 IST
Tiffin, cane bombs recovered in Jharkhand, defused
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Around 25 tiffin bombs and cane bombs have been recovered by police in a forest in Jharkhand's Latehar district, officials said.

Based on a tip-off, a police team reached the spot near Barwaia Kalan village with a bomb disposal squad and defused the explosives on Friday, they said. A senior police officer said there was also information that members of a militant outfit were present in the forest, and investigation is underway. "We believe they were planning something sinister with the explosives, which were recovered and defused in time," he said.

