Tiffin, cane bombs recovered in Jharkhand, defused

Around 25 tiffin bombs and cane bombs have been recovered by police in a forest in Jharkhand's Latehar district, officials said.

Based on a tip-off, a police team reached the spot near Barwaia Kalan village with a bomb disposal squad and defused the explosives on Friday, they said. A senior police officer said there was also information that members of a militant outfit were present in the forest, and investigation is underway. "We believe they were planning something sinister with the explosives, which were recovered and defused in time," he said.

