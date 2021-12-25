Left Menu

Four policemen killed in shooting by colleague in Sri Lanka : Official

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 25-12-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 11:01 IST
Representational image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

A Sri Lankan policeman opened fire on a group of his fellow officers, killing four of them and wounding three others in the eastern Sri Lanka's Thirukkovil town, a senior official said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday evening at Thirukkovil police station when the police sergeant had opened fire at his colleagues killing three on the spot while another died in hospital due to critical injuries.

''Four policemen were killed in the incident that happened on Christmas eve on Friday,'' a senior police officer said.

The sergeant later surrendered at the nearby Ethimale police station with his T56 rifle and 19 rounds of ammunition, the police said.

The motive for the killing is being investigated, police officer said.

