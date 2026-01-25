Crisis in Gaza: A Push for Progress Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

In a crucial diplomatic move, top US envoys convened with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday to advocate for advancing into the second phase of the ongoing ceasefire in Gaza.

Envoy Steve Witkoff and Middle East adviser Jared Kushner discussed pivotal issues, including unearthing the remaining hostage in Gaza and strategizing towards demilitarizing the territory. The US remains keen on progressing the Trump-brokered agreement despite Israel facing mounting pressure concerning the hostage situation.

The anticipated opening of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt is highlighted as a significant milestone for both parties. Egypt's diplomatic efforts for immediate action underline the urgency, as casualties and geopolitical tensions persist in the region.