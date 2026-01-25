Left Menu

Crisis in Gaza: A Push for Progress Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

US envoys met Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to discuss moving into the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire. The reopening of the Rafah crossing and recovering a hostage's remains are key issues. Egypt pushes for action while tensions rise with casualties. International cooperation and pressure continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 25-01-2026 03:39 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 03:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a crucial diplomatic move, top US envoys convened with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday to advocate for advancing into the second phase of the ongoing ceasefire in Gaza.

Envoy Steve Witkoff and Middle East adviser Jared Kushner discussed pivotal issues, including unearthing the remaining hostage in Gaza and strategizing towards demilitarizing the territory. The US remains keen on progressing the Trump-brokered agreement despite Israel facing mounting pressure concerning the hostage situation.

The anticipated opening of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt is highlighted as a significant milestone for both parties. Egypt's diplomatic efforts for immediate action underline the urgency, as casualties and geopolitical tensions persist in the region.

