United in Fear: Minnesotans Mobilize Against ICE Following Tragedy

The fatal shooting of Renee Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent has sparked a wave of activism in Minneapolis. Fabiola, a single mother and naturalized U.S. citizen from Latin America, has joined many residents in monitoring ICE activities, despite fear for herself and her young son, Asher.

The response from the community has been swift and robust, with thousands volunteering to track ICE agents. The tragic event has reignited activist fervor, reminiscent of the George Floyd protests, as residents, identified by their green vests and whistles, document the presence of federal agents.

Even with heightened risks of violence and arrest, many, including immigrants' rights groups, continue their activism. Their resilience is evident as they encounter challenges in their efforts to 'gum up the works' of ICE operations, inspired by a collective desire for justice and accountability.