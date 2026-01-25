Left Menu

United in Fear: Minnesotans Mobilize Against ICE Following Tragedy

The tragic shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis has mobilized a community-driven surge against immigration enforcement efforts. Fabiola and other residents, galvanized by fear and anger, are volunteering to observe and report ICE activities, despite potential risks. Their actions mirror past activism sparked by similar injustices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2026 03:42 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 03:42 IST
The fatal shooting of Renee Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent has sparked a wave of activism in Minneapolis. Fabiola, a single mother and naturalized U.S. citizen from Latin America, has joined many residents in monitoring ICE activities, despite fear for herself and her young son, Asher.

The response from the community has been swift and robust, with thousands volunteering to track ICE agents. The tragic event has reignited activist fervor, reminiscent of the George Floyd protests, as residents, identified by their green vests and whistles, document the presence of federal agents.

Even with heightened risks of violence and arrest, many, including immigrants' rights groups, continue their activism. Their resilience is evident as they encounter challenges in their efforts to 'gum up the works' of ICE operations, inspired by a collective desire for justice and accountability.

