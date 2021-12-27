Left Menu

Ammunition recovered in Jharkhand

PTI | Hazaribag | Updated: 27-12-2021 00:21 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 00:21 IST
Ammunition recovered in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces have recovered a huge quantity of ammunition from a jungle in Hazaribag district, police said on Sunday.

The ammunition, hidden under a boulder, was meant to be used by the Maoists to create terror in Hazaribag and Chatra districts, the police said.

The items seized from the place under Keredari police station limits on Saturday night include 70 detonators and live cartridges. However, no arms were recovered so far even though search operations were continuing, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of the district, Manoj Ratan Chouthe, said.

The seizure was carried out following information provided by an arrested Maoist, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
2
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
3
COVID-19: Night curfew in Karnataka for 10 days from December 28

COVID-19: Night curfew in Karnataka for 10 days from December 28

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on; France reports more than 100,000 COVID-19 infections for first time and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, bu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021