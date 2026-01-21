Trump Optimistic on Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal at Davos

In a significant development at the World Economic Forum in Davos, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the possibility of a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. Speaking on Wednesday, Trump revealed that negotiations were 'reasonably close' to a settlement.

Trump announced his intention to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later that day, indicating a keen interest in seeing the two nations progress towards peace. 'I believe they're at a point now where they can come together and get a deal done,' he stated.

The President's remarks came during a question and answer session, where he also urged the Russian and Ukrainian leaders to finalize an agreement, stating bluntly that if they don't, 'they're stupid.'

(With inputs from agencies.)