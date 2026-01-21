Trump Optimistic on Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal at Davos
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about reaching a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine during the World Economic Forum in Davos. He mentioned plans to meet Ukrainian President Zelenskiy, emphasizing that it's crucial for the leaders to finalize an agreement soon.
- Country:
- Switzerland
In a significant development at the World Economic Forum in Davos, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the possibility of a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. Speaking on Wednesday, Trump revealed that negotiations were 'reasonably close' to a settlement.
Trump announced his intention to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later that day, indicating a keen interest in seeing the two nations progress towards peace. 'I believe they're at a point now where they can come together and get a deal done,' he stated.
The President's remarks came during a question and answer session, where he also urged the Russian and Ukrainian leaders to finalize an agreement, stating bluntly that if they don't, 'they're stupid.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Russia
- Ukraine
- peace
- deal
- Davos
- Zelenskiy
- agreement
- negotiation
- World Economic Forum
ALSO READ
Global Market Rebound: Trump’s Greenland Deal Framework Eases Investor Fears
California Governor Denied Davos Speaking Slot Amid White House Controversy
Wall Street Rallies as Greenland Deal Avoids Tariff War
Trump's Greenland Reversal: New Arctic Deal in Sight
Trump's Greenland Deal: Diplomacy over Tariffs