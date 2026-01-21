Left Menu

Trump Optimistic on Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal at Davos

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about reaching a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine during the World Economic Forum in Davos. He mentioned plans to meet Ukrainian President Zelenskiy, emphasizing that it's crucial for the leaders to finalize an agreement soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a significant development at the World Economic Forum in Davos, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the possibility of a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. Speaking on Wednesday, Trump revealed that negotiations were 'reasonably close' to a settlement.

Trump announced his intention to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later that day, indicating a keen interest in seeing the two nations progress towards peace. 'I believe they're at a point now where they can come together and get a deal done,' he stated.

The President's remarks came during a question and answer session, where he also urged the Russian and Ukrainian leaders to finalize an agreement, stating bluntly that if they don't, 'they're stupid.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

