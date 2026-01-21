Left Menu

Trump's Greenland Deal: A Mystery Unfolding

President Donald Trump, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, refrained from detailing the type of deal he aims to establish with Denmark concerning Greenland's future status. His response was ambiguous, stating, 'We'll see what happens' when questioned about the potential agreement with Copenhagen.

Updated: 21-01-2026 20:47 IST
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, U.S. President Donald Trump chose not to elaborate on what kind of agreement he hopes to broker with Denmark concerning the future status of Greenland. His comments came during a fireside chat, where he was asked to provide insights into his envisioned negotiation with Copenhagen.

Responding to inquiries about the potential deal, Trump vaguely stated, 'We'll see what happens,' leaving much to speculation. The President's avoidance of specifics has continued to fuel curiosity about the nature of his ambitions regarding Greenland.

The situation remains a topic of intrigue as observers await further clarification from the administration regarding its plans and intentions involving Denmark and Greenland.

