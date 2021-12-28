Japan agrees to launch military hotline with China next year
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-12-2021 08:32 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 08:32 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japan's defence minister Nobuo Kishi agreed to launch a military hotline with China next year, Japan's government spokesperson said on Tuesday, citing recent talks between Kishi and his Chinese counterpart.
Kishi held a video call with Wei Fenghe on Monday where the Japanese defence chief stressed the importance of stability in the Taiwan strait, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- China
- Kishi
- Japanese
- Chinese
- Hirokazu Matsuno
- Nobuo Kishi
- Taiwan strait
- Wei Fenghe
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taiwan says confident Chinese invasion would be very hard
Taiwan says confident Chinese invasion would be very hard
Taliban urge Chinese to invest in Afghanistan
Chinese manufacturing hub fights its first 2021 COVID-19 outbreak
Soccer-Oscar makes his mark for Shanghai as Chinese Super League returns