Def ministry describes Gen Rawat as true patriot; says nation will never forget his exceptional service

India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat was an ''outstanding'' soldier and a ''true patriot'' whose insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional, the defence ministry said on Friday.

The ministry made the comments in a year-end media release.

Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his defence advisor Brigadier LS Lidder and 11 other military personnel were killed in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

''They served the Nation with utmost diligence. General Bipin Rawat was an outstanding soldier. A true patriot, he greatly contributed to modernising the Armed Forces and security apparatus,'' the ministry said. ''His insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional. As India's first CDS, General Bipin Rawat worked on diverse aspects relating to the armed forces, including defence reforms,'' the ministry said. It further said: ''He brought with him a rich experience of serving in the Indian Army. The nation will never forget his exceptional service.'' As the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Rawat, 63, devised a national security approach to effectively confront future threats and set the ball rolling for implementation of the ambitious plan to modernise the armed forces including restructuring of the military commands.

