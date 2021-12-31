Left Menu

Def ministry describes Gen Rawat as true patriot; says nation will never forget his exceptional service

Indias first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat was an outstanding soldier and a true patriot whose insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional, the defence ministry said on Friday.The ministry made the comments in a year-end media release.Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his defence advisor Brigadier LS Lidder and 11 other military personnel were killed in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8.They served the Nation with utmost diligence.

