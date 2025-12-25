Indore's AB Road Renamed to Honour Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Indore Municipal Corporation has decided to rename the city’s AB Road to Atal Bihari Marg in celebration of the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The decision was unanimously approved in the Mayor-in-Council meeting, aiming to honor Vajpayee's contributions to infrastructure.
In a tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Indore Municipal Corporation has decided to rename a key city road. The arterial AB Road will now be called Atal Bihari Marg, marking Vajpayee's significant contributions to national infrastructure.
The unanimous decision was made during a Mayor-in-Council meeting as part of celebrations for Vajpayee's 101st birth anniversary. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava confirmed the renaming initiative, emphasizing its symbolization of Vajpayee's enduring legacy.
The municipality plans to request the Union government to similarly rename the national highway from Agra to Bombay. Vajpayee's birthday on December 25 is celebrated nationwide as 'Good Governance Day,' a nod to his impactful leadership.