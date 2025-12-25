Indore's AB Road Renamed to Honour Atal Bihari Vajpayee

In a tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Indore Municipal Corporation has decided to rename a key city road. The arterial AB Road will now be called Atal Bihari Marg, marking Vajpayee's significant contributions to national infrastructure.

The unanimous decision was made during a Mayor-in-Council meeting as part of celebrations for Vajpayee's 101st birth anniversary. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava confirmed the renaming initiative, emphasizing its symbolization of Vajpayee's enduring legacy.

The municipality plans to request the Union government to similarly rename the national highway from Agra to Bombay. Vajpayee's birthday on December 25 is celebrated nationwide as 'Good Governance Day,' a nod to his impactful leadership.