Left Menu

Zelenskiy, Biden discussed joint actions to keep peace in Europe: tweet

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he discussed with U.S. President Joe Biden in a call on Sunday joint actions on keeping peace in Europe and preventing further escalation. They spoke days after Biden held a second conversation in a month with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid tensions near Russia's border with Ukraine, where Russia has massed troops in preparation for what Kyiv and its allies fear could be a new military offensive. "The first international talk of the year with @POTUS proves the special nature of our relations," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2022 04:05 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 04:05 IST
Zelenskiy, Biden discussed joint actions to keep peace in Europe: tweet

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he discussed with U.S. President Joe Biden in a call on Sunday joint actions on keeping peace in Europe and preventing further escalation.

They spoke days after Biden held a second conversation in a month with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid tensions near Russia's border with Ukraine, where Russia has massed troops in preparation for what Kyiv and its allies fear could be a new military offensive.

"The first international talk of the year with @POTUS proves the special nature of our relations," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter. He said the joint actions of Ukraine, the United States "and partners in keeping peace in Europe, preventing further escalation, reforms, deoligarchization were discussed. We appreciate the unwavering support of Ukraine."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
3
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States
4
Pakistan's inflation rate increased in December by 12.3 pc, highest in 21 months

Pakistan's inflation rate increased in December by 12.3 pc, highest in 21 mo...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022