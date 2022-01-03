Left Menu

Dalit contractor death: Four of five accused arrested, says police

PTI | Chitrakoot | Updated: 03-01-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 16:29 IST
Four people were arrested on Monday in connection with the death of a Dalit contractor in Sapah village here, police said.

Dalit contractor Ramraj (40) was allegedly beaten to death by some persons in Sapah village under Kotwali Sadar police station on Saturday. Four of Ramraj's relatives were also injured in the incident, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shailendra Kumar Rai said a case was registered against five people identified as Ajeet Patel, Sudhir Patel, Arun Tiwari, Vinay Patel and Vijay Bahadur.

On Monday, four the accused -- Ajeet Patel, Sudhir Patel, Arun Tiwari and Vinay Patel -- were arrested, he said.

The Additional SP said during the probe, it came to light that the incident took place after the victim refused to give his tractor trolley to the accused persons.

The matter is being thoroughly investigated, he said.

Police force has been deployed in the village to prevent any law and order situation, the officer added.

