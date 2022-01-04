Punjab: Bathinda jail warden booked for possession of heroin
A warden of Bathinda Central Jail has been booked and arrested on the charge of possession of 15 grams of heroin, police informed on Tuesday.
ANI | Bathinda (Punjab) | Updated: 04-01-2022 10:07 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 10:07 IST
- Country:
- India
A warden of Bathinda Central Jail has been booked and arrested on the charge of possession of 15 grams of heroin, police informed on Tuesday.
The police reckon that the warden was supplying heroin to the jail inmates.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement