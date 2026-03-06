Shaping Futures: WBCHSE's New Career Counselling Initiative

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education is set to launch a new career counselling initiative aimed at high school students post-Madhyamik examination, according to Partha Karmakar, the council's newly appointed president.

Karmakar noted that many students struggle to decide on their educational paths after the class 10 results. The proposed counselling sessions will help students better understand potential subjects and their future prospects, expanding beyond the typical focus on science streams to include humanities.

The council plans to implement this expanded program within the year. Additionally, Karmakar addressed concerns over the introduction of a new semester system, promising solutions to delays in textbook availability.

(With inputs from agencies.)