Breaking Records and Unexpected Trades: Today's Sports Headlines

Jeremy Pena of the Houston Astros suffered a fractured finger during a game this week, prompting immediate medical attention, while the Ottawa Senators traded David Perron to the Detroit Red Wings in a noteworthy hockey off-season move.

In basketball, LeBron James made history despite a Lakers' loss, and President Trump hosted Lionel Messi's team whilst unaware of their visit until informed by his son. Kansas State delivered a standout performance by beating Texas Tech in the Big 12 tournament with an extraordinary 21-0 run.

Additional sports updates include Ryan Poehling's extended contract with the Ducks, Artemi Panarin netting his first goal for the Kings, Cooper Flagg's comeback for the Mavericks, and injury concerns for Lakers' LeBron James and Deandre Ayton.

