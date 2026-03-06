Maersk Halts Middle East Routes Amid Iran Conflict

In response to the escalating conflict involving Iran, Maersk, one of the largest container shipping enterprises, announced on Friday the temporary suspension of two critical trade routes connecting the Middle East to Asia and Europe.

The company decided to halt its FM1 service, linking the Far East to the Middle East, and its ME11 service, connecting the Middle East to Europe. Maersk emphasized that this measure is to ensure the safety of personnel and vessels, while also minimizing operational disruptions across its extensive network.

The situation has intensified after recent joint military actions by the United States and Israel, which marked significant aggression towards Iran. The developments have caused over 147 container ships to seek refuge in the Gulf, leading to severe port congestion and rising freight rates, as reported by Xeneta, a freight analytics firm.

(With inputs from agencies.)