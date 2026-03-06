Left Menu

Maersk Halts Middle East Routes Amid Iran Conflict

Maersk, a leading container shipping group, has suspended two services connecting the Middle East with Asia and Europe due to escalating tensions following US and Israeli attacks on Iran. The conflict has disrupted global supply chains, causing port congestion and increased freight rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 13:28 IST
Maersk Halts Middle East Routes Amid Iran Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to the escalating conflict involving Iran, Maersk, one of the largest container shipping enterprises, announced on Friday the temporary suspension of two critical trade routes connecting the Middle East to Asia and Europe.

The company decided to halt its FM1 service, linking the Far East to the Middle East, and its ME11 service, connecting the Middle East to Europe. Maersk emphasized that this measure is to ensure the safety of personnel and vessels, while also minimizing operational disruptions across its extensive network.

The situation has intensified after recent joint military actions by the United States and Israel, which marked significant aggression towards Iran. The developments have caused over 147 container ships to seek refuge in the Gulf, leading to severe port congestion and rising freight rates, as reported by Xeneta, a freight analytics firm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

Navi Lenders Summit 2026: Shaping the Future of India's Credit Ecosystem

 India
2
ED Raids: Unveiling the Heat on Anil Ambani's Reliance Power

ED Raids: Unveiling the Heat on Anil Ambani's Reliance Power

 India
3
Indonesia to ban social media for children under 16, communication minister says, reports AP.

Indonesia to ban social media for children under 16, communication minister ...

 Global
4
Fortis Hospital Celebrates 35 Years of Transformative Healthcare

Fortis Hospital Celebrates 35 Years of Transformative Healthcare

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026