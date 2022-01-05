Left Menu

Pentagon chief continues to work from home, showing mild COVID-19 symptoms

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-01-2022 01:22 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 01:22 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin continues to show mild symptoms of COVID-19 and is working from home, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

"He has attended two meetings virtually today... he continues to participate remotely from home," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

Austin tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

