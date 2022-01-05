Left Menu

Commissioned into the Punjab Regiment in June 1987, Lt General Sengupta is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College DSSC, Army War College and the National Defence College.In a military career spanning almost 34 years, he has had the distinction of serving in key commands and staff positions.Before taking over the reins of the Fire and Fury Corps, he was the director-general of strategic planning.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 22:16 IST
Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta takes charge of Leh-based 14 Corps
Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta on Wednesday took charge as the General Officer Commanding of the Leh-based 14 Corps that is tasked with guarding the Line of Actual Control with China in the Ladakh region.

The 14 Corps, popularly known as the Fire and Fury Corps, is also tasked with keeping a vigil along the border with Pakistan in the Siachen sector.

Lt Gen Sengupta succeeded Lt Gen PGK Menon who headed the Indian Army delegations at several rounds of military talks with China's People's Liberation Army on the eastern Ladakh standoff. Commissioned into the Punjab Regiment in June 1987, Lt General Sengupta is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Army War College and the National Defence College.

In a military career spanning almost 34 years, he has had the distinction of serving in key commands and staff positions.

Before taking over the reins of the Fire and Fury Corps, he was the director-general of strategic planning. He has been an instructor at the National Defence Academy and Directing Staff at DSSC, Wellington.

Lt Gen Sengupta also served as an observer in Congo, brigade major of an infantry brigade, director of force structuring at strategic planning directorate among others.

He has commanded an infantry regiment and an infantry brigade and an Infantry Brigade in the UN Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO).

