Russia says more measures possible to help boost Kazakhstan security

Russia said on Thursday it would consult with Kazakhstan and other allies on possible further moves to support a "counter-terrorist" operation there and unblock critical infrastructure. The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement: "We regard the recent events in a friendly country as an attempt, inspired from the outside, to undermine the security and integrity of the state by force, using trained and organized armed formations."

Russia has already sent paratroops to Kazakhstan as part of a peacekeeping force after the Central Asian country was hit by the biggest wave of unrest there since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.

