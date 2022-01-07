NATO united against any Russian aggression, U.S. says after meeting

The 30 allies of NATO are united against Russian military action in Ukraine, the United States mission to the alliance said on Friday after a video meeting of foreign ministers.

"Foreign ministers of all NATO countries reaffirmed our unity in response to Russian aggression against Ukraine at today's extraordinary session," the mission said on Twitter.

"Ahead of the forthcoming NATO-Russia Council, they underlined the need for diplomacy, dialogue, and de-escalation," the mission said, referring to next Wednesday's meeting with Russian officials at NATO headquarters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)