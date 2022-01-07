Left Menu

Blinken says NATO prepared to respond forcefully to Russian aggression

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2022 23:53 IST
Blinken says NATO prepared to respond forcefully to Russian aggression
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken following a NATO meeting on Friday said a diplomatic solution to the Russian military buildup on the Ukraine border is still possible and preferable, but that the alliance is prepared to respond forcefully to Russian aggression.

Blinken, speaking to reporters, accused Moscow of "gaslighting" with disinformation on Ukraine through its claims that the former Soviet republic is threatening Russia and seeks to provoke a conflict.

