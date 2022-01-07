Blinken says NATO prepared to respond forcefully to Russian aggression
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 23:53 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken following a NATO meeting on Friday said a diplomatic solution to the Russian military buildup on the Ukraine border is still possible and preferable, but that the alliance is prepared to respond forcefully to Russian aggression.
Blinken, speaking to reporters, accused Moscow of "gaslighting" with disinformation on Ukraine through its claims that the former Soviet republic is threatening Russia and seeks to provoke a conflict.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Saudi-led coalition in Yemen destroys explosives-laden boat -state TV
Doping-WADA reinstates India's dope testing lab accreditation
Sales worth 1000 crores were recorded by Rustomjee Crown, an Uber Luxury Real Estate Project in Prabhadevi
Sales Worth 1000 Crores Were Recorded by Rustomjee Crown, an Uber Luxury Real Estate Project in Prabhadevi
Indian court urges delay in state elections as Omicron spreads