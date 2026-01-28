Left Menu

Chaos and Devastation: A Night of Strikes in Ukraine

Russia launched a series of drone and missile attacks in Ukraine, causing casualties and significant damage. The capital, Kyiv, and other cities such as Odesa, Kryvyi Rih, and Zaporizhzhia were targeted, leading to deaths, injuries, and destruction of infrastructure. Air defenses managed to neutralize many of the drones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 13:18 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 13:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a night filled with danger and destruction, Ukraine faced a barrage of drone and missile attacks from Russia. The onslaught led to the tragic deaths of two individuals in the Kyiv region, while four others, including children, required medical assistance, reported Governor Mykola Kalashnyk via Telegram.

Ukraine's air force confirmed the launch of an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 146 drones by Russian forces, of which 103 were intercepted by air defenses. A residential building in Kyiv was hit, sustaining roof damage and shattered windows, according to emergency services.

Elsewhere, Odesa mourned residents killed in a previous drone strike while experiencing further attacks. Damage extended to critical port infrastructure crucial for Ukraine's maritime activities. Kryvyi Rih also bore the brunt of missile attacks, with significant impact on an infrastructure facility, leaving many households without heating.

