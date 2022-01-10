U.S. charges New York man with threatening to kill Donald Trump
According to a criminal complaint unsealed on Monday, Thomas Welnicki, of Rockaway Beach, New York, expressed his interest in killing Trump in a July 2020 interview with U.S. Capitol Police and in several phone calls in 2021 to the Secret Service. Trump is identified as "Individual-1" in the complaint, which was filed in Brooklyn federal court.
- Country:
- United States
A New York man has been criminally charged with threatening to kill former U.S. President Donald Trump, court papers show. According to a criminal complaint unsealed on Monday, Thomas Welnicki, of Rockaway Beach, New York, expressed his interest in killing Trump in a July 2020 interview with U.S. Capitol Police and in several phone calls in 2021 to the Secret Service.
Trump is identified as "Individual-1" in the complaint, which was filed in Brooklyn federal court. A footnote says Individual-1 was U.S. president from Jan. 20, 2017, to Jan. 20, 2021. An arrest warrant was issued for Welnicki on Friday. His lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The U.S. attorney's office in Brooklyn had no immediate additional comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- U.S.
- Donald Trump
- Secret Service
- Capitol Police
- Brooklyn
- New York
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on; France reports more than 100,000 COVID-19 infections for first time and more
Omicron grounds hundreds more U.S. flights over Christmas weekend
Omicron grounds hundreds more U.S. flights over Christmas weekend
Health News Roundup: U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on; Japan's Aichi prefecture finds two community cases of Omicron -governor and more
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump spokesman says he has cooperated with U.S. House panel probing Jan. 6; Exclusive-U.S. to lift travel curbs on eight African countries - source and more