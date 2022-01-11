Left Menu

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for COVID-19

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 23:25 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine. "I have tested positive for Covid 19 today with mild symptoms. Following all the necessary protocols, I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine. I request all those who have come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested," he said in a tweet.

Earlier on Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine with "mild symptoms"' Meanwhile, India has recorded 1,68,063 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Tuesday.

A total of 4,461 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far. The daily positivity rate now stands at 10.64 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

